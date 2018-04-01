Ferguson Commission to unveil report recommending reforms

FERGUSON (AP) - A report from a reform panel formed after the Ferguson police shooting of Michael Brown is set to be released with several suggestions including consolidating the metro area's police departments and municipal courts.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which received a copy of the Ferguson Commission's 198-page report, said it recommends changes in several areas to address social and economic divisions highlighted since the shooting.

Other proposals from the 16-person commission include establishing a statewide use-of-force database to track police shootings and making the data publicly available, and developing a statewide plan to deal with mass demonstrations that focuses on preserving life. The report also recommended establishing school-based healing centers to address behavioral and health issues.

The report is set to be formally unveiled Monday.