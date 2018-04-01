Ferguson Commission to unveil social data

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Members of the Ferguson Commission are expected to provide an update on what commissioners have learned in the first 100 days of operation.

The meeting is Monday night at the Missouri History Museum. The commission is expected to discuss data on social and economic conditions in the St. Louis region that commissioners feel are limiting the region's potential.

The commission was appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon in the wake of the Aug. 9 shooting death of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. The shooting led to protests and violence in Ferguson, throughout the St. Louis area, and around the country.