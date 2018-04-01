Ferguson council expected to reconsider DOJ agreement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ferguson is closer to resolving a civil rights lawsuit with the U.S. Justice Department.

The City Council in the St. Louis suburb where the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown sparked unrest gave a first reading Tuesday to a measure that would approve an agreement with the Justice Department. The deal seeks to improve police and court practices. More than 100 people turned out, including some who had to be turned away due to lack of space.

A second, final reading is required. That could happen March 15.

Ferguson has faced scrutiny since the 2014 death of Brown, a black, unarmed 18-year-old. The officer who shot Brown wasn't charged and later resigned.

The shooting led to a DOJ investigation. The agency and Ferguson reached a tentative agreement, but the council rejected it in February over cost concerns, prompting the Justice Department to sue.

