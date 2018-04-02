Ferguson Defense Team Plea for New Trial

Another chance, that's what Ryan Ferguson and his family are asking for.

"Hopefully the Judge will see the inconsistencies," Ryan Ferguson's father Bill Ferguson said.

Inconsistencies Ferguson's defense team says should grant him a new trial or reverse his conviction.

"We feel the facts in the case didn't add up to guilt," Kathyrn Bensen of Ferguson's Defense Team said.

Among the 16 complaints is one about Chuck Erickson's plea agreement with the state. Ferguson's defense claims it was "self-serving." Erickson claims he and Ferguson killed Heitholt Halloween night four years ago. The jury convicted Ferguson of Second Degree Murder. Ferguson's father says the fight is not over.

"He's drowning in a sea of justice systems and I'm trying to pull him out of it," Ferguson said.

Boone County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Roper will decide on the initial plea for a new trial. If she doesn't grant the new trial, the defense team will appeal to the Appellate Court in Kansas City.