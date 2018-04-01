Ferguson fallout reaches race for county executive

FERGUSON (AP) - A county election typically of little interest outside of St. Louis is in the spotlight because of the fatal police shooting in Ferguson.

Michael Brown was killed just days after Democratic County Councilman Steve Stenger and conservative Republican state lawmaker Rick Stream won their party primaries. The continuing protests and racial tensions figure prominently in the general election campaign.

Stenger says the county may have to declare a state of emergency should more violent protests emerge if charges aren't filed in Brown's death. Stream wants a new state law to appoint special prosecutors in fatal police shootings.

Stenger's steadfast support of county prosecutor Bob McCulloch, who is overseeing the Brown case, cost him the backing of a group of black leaders from north St. Louis County who publicly endorse Stream.