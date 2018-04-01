Ferguson hires interim city manager, municipal judge

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson has a new municipal judge and its third interim city manager since a Justice Department report criticized the St. Louis suburb's legal system.

The Ferguson City Council on Tuesday night hired Ed Beasley as interim city manager. He had managed the 226,000-resident Phoenix suburb of Glendale for a decade until 2012.

A year after he left that job, an external audit accused him and his employees of purposely deceiving Glendale's governing board about soaring expenses tied to an early retirement program initially created to help solve a budget shortfall. The audit also faulted Beasley for payments to two high-level executives.

Ferguson on Tuesday night also hired former St. Louis circuit judge Donald McCullin as its municipal judge.