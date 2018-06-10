Ferguson, Justice Department file settlement agreement

FERGUSON (AP) — A settlement agreement to resolve a federal lawsuit has been filed by the city of Ferguson and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the agreement was filed Thursday. The Justice Department sued in February after the Ferguson City Council initially rejected the settlement aimed at improving police and court practices in the St. Louis suburb where 18-year-old Michael Brown died in a 2014 police shooting.

Ferguson's council took up the settlement again this month after a letter from a top Justice Department official offered assurance that the city's projected costs of the agreement were overstated. The council approved the settlement Tuesday.

The agreement will be in effect until the Justice Department deems Ferguson in full compliance for two years.