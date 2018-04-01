Ferguson Mayor James Knowles talks "state of recovery"

MOBERLY - A year after white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed black teenager Michael Brown, the town of Ferguson is still recovering.

On Monday night in Moberly, Ferguson mayor James Knowles III spoke at the Randolph Area Pachyderm Club's monthly meeting to let people know about the recovery process.

He said the focus of his speech is to inform people of what Ferguson was like before and now after the riots of August 2014.

"I think a lot of people don't realize, Ferguson itself is a community, always has been and continues to be a very strong strong community that wants to be together, come together," Knowles said.

Knowles also said that there has been a substantial amount of economic progress made since the riots and unrest.

"Businesses have been rebuilt and have come back, new businesses have been built since November of last year. We're very excited Ferguson is you know doing great."

Knowles said the number one lesson he learned from the events in Ferguson is that strong communication is vital to a healthy community.

To ensure this Knowles said he and his team are continuing to look for better ways to make this possible.

"We've focused on how we can be more innovative and be across the board more inclusive in all our communications," Knowles said.