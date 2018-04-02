Ferguson mulls replacing mid-street shrine to Michael Brown

FERGUSON (AP) - Leaders of the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, are considering removing or replacing a makeshift shrine to Michael Brown that has lined the middle of the street where he was killed since last summer.

The shrine to the unarmed black 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a white police officer is comprised of stuffed animals, flower pots and candles and is several yards long.

The mayor says the shrine's location makes it a safety hazard. However, removing it could stoke anger among community members who were outraged by Brown's killing and a grand jury's decision not to charge the officer.

A Washington-based mediator says one idea proposed to Brown's family and the city is replacing the shrine with a dove symbol that would be embedded in the asphalt.