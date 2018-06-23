Ferguson police present new community initiative

FERGUSON (AP) — Ferguson police are vowing to park, walk the streets and talk to residents as part of an effort to repair frayed relations with the community.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that about 130 people turned out Saturday for the inaugural presentation of the neighborhood policing plan. The city has been working to rebuild trust after the fatal August 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. The shooting sparked protests and a "Black Lives Matter" movement.

The Ferguson neighborhood policing program calls for teams of officers to be assigned to a specific area, where they would build relationships with residents and businesses.

Ferguson Interim Police Chief Andre Anderson said at the meeting that police want to get the community more involved in efforts to "develop a better relationship."