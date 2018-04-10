Ferguson police seek trio after police car rammed

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three suspects after a police car was rammed in Ferguson, prompting a chase into St. Louis.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/1TosdfX ) reports that officers spotted a stolen Chevrolet Wednesday night on West Florissant in Ferguson. As officers approached, the car sped off, ramming the squad car on the way out.

Officers gave chase from Ferguson into St. Louis but did not catch the suspects. The car was found abandoned.

No officers were hurt.