Ferguson police sergeant reflects on tough time

FERGUSON (AP) - After Michael Brown's death this summer in Ferguson, officers say it's been a tough time to be on the police force, especially for black officers.

Police Sgt. Harry Dilworth tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that black officers often hear racial slurs shouted by protesters of the same race while on duty in Ferguson. Dilworth, who's black, says officers don't say anything back when insulted, which may cause the protesters to think they're unemotional.

Dilworth says that's not the case. He says officers tune out the slurs while they're working and talk about it afterward.

Dilworth is the only black supervisor and one of four African-American officers on Ferguson's police force of 53. Two-thirds of the city's residents are black.