Ferguson police to launch forums about community policing

FERGUSON (AP) — The St. Louis suburb thrust into worldwide headlines last year with the police shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown is inviting the public to weigh in on its neighborhood policing efforts.

Ferguson will host the first of several planned community meetings on the matter starting Saturday. That's when the kickoff meeting will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Ferguson's Greater Grace Church.

Officers under the neighborhood policing program would be assigned to a specific area of the community to help foster relationships with the area's residents and businesses.

Relations between police and many residents in the largely black suburb were frayed after the August 2014 shooting death of Brown by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. Wilson later was cleared by a county grand jury and the Justice Department.