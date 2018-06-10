Ferguson protester: Obama trip too late now

WASHINGTON (AP) - A leader of protests in Ferguson, Missouri, who met with President Barack Obama says a trip there now would be "too little, too late."

Ashley Yates told reporters Tuesday that the youth leaders who met Obama in the Oval Office on Monday did not push him to make a visit to Ferguson. The president has considered going since racially charged protests erupted over this summer's shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old by a white police officer.

But Yates says Obama should have done that 100 days ago and now should be using his power to enact real change. She say the community needs "the backing of our black president to say this is a racial issue and that he stands behind us."

Yates is co-founder of the St. Louis-based Millennial Activists United.