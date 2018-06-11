Ferguson protesters demonstrate in Clayton

CLAYTON (AP) - Ferguson police shooting protesters aren't waiting for an imminent grand jury announcement on possible criminal charges against Darren Wilson to take to the streets.

Demonstrators targeted downtown Clayton Monday, blocking traffic at several intersections before marching to the county Justice Center. That's where the grand jury has been meeting behind closed doors since late August as it weighs whether Wilson should be charged in the shooting death of Michael Brown. No arrests were reported.

On Sunday, protesters blocked traffic on the Delmar Loop in University City, with about a dozen people lying down in the street inside chalked outlines of dead bodies.

Participants say the "die-in" was a protest not just against Brown's killing but broader issues of police brutality, including two other recent police killings in St. Louis.