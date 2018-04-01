Ferguson protesters plan interstate shutdown

FERGUSON (AP) - Protesters in the St. Louis suburb where an unarmed black 18-year-old was fatally shot by a white police officer plan to block part of Interstate 70 Wednesday afternoon in an act of civil disobedience.

Organizers say they want to bring rush hour traffic on I-70 in Ferguson to a standstill and expect to be arrested at the demonstration.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and city and county police departments say they will "enforce the law and ensure public safety" at the planned shutdown.

A similar protest was planned on the day of Michael Brown's funeral but was mostly curtailed at his family's request.