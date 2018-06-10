Ferguson protesters write officer's name on pig's head

FERGUSON (AP) - Ferguson protesters were using a roasted pig's head with a police officer's name written on it during a demonstration marking the eve of the one-year anniversary of Michael Brown's shooting death.

After a peaceful march during the day, hundreds of protesters converged outside the police department after 10 p.m. They carved and ate from the pig's head, which was placed on a concrete barrier near the building. Someone had scrawled the name "Darren Wilson" on the animal.

Wilson wasn't charged in the Aug. 9, 2014, shooting of the black 18-year-old, whose death galvanized the "Black Lives Matter" movement and months of protests in the St. Louis suburb and beyond.

About a dozen officers stood watch outside while many others were stationed inside police department.