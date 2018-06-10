Ferguson seeking to replace city prosecutor

FERGUSON (AP) — Ferguson is seeking to replace a city prosecutor criticized by a federal probe of the St. Louis suburb's justice system after the 2014 police shooting death of Michael Brown.

The city posted an advertisement for Stephanie Karr's replacement on its website Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Karr has been city attorney since 2004 and will stay in that role.

The Justice Department in March of last year announced findings of its evaluation of Ferguson's policing and court practices. That probe came after the death of Brown, who was 18 and black when shot and killed by white police officer Darren Wilson. Wilson was cleared in the case.

The Justice Department accused Karr of retaliating against attorneys who challenged her and of dismissing tickets for friends.