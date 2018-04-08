Ferguson Sentenced 40 Years, Erickson gets 25

The sentence put Ferguson's parents in tears.

"In accordance with the jury's verdict, the court would fix punishment at 30 years for count one and 10 years for count two," said Boone County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Roper.

Those charges are for second degree muder and first degree robbery. He will serve the sentences back to back. Ferguson's defense lawyer requested a retrial but the judge denied the request.

In a less emotional proceeding, Judge Gene Hamilton sentenced Chuck Erickson to a total 25 years in prison for second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Erickson received a shorter sentence because of his testimony against Ferguson.

"I was simply asking the judge to follow the agreement and assuring the judge that Chuck had cooperated and complied with the agreement he had made and had assumed responsibility for this from the word go," said defense attorney Mark Kempton.

Erickson asked to apologize directly to the heitholt family, but the judge denied his request.

An appeal from Ferguson is expected.