Ferguson shooting could shift county exec election

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - The fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson could alter the political dynamics of the upcoming election for St. Louis County executive.

The November election pits Republican state Representative Rick Stream of Kirkwood against Democratic Councilman Steve Stenger of Affton in south St. Louis County.

Stenger relied on strong support from county prosecutor Bob McCulloch to defeat Charlie Dooley, the county's first black chief executive, in the early August Democratic primary.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that some political observers think McCulloch's support will hurt Stenger among black voters after widespread calls for McCulloch to step down from the criminal investigation into Brown's shooting by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson.

McCulloch's father was a St. Louis police officer killed while responding to a call involving a black suspect.