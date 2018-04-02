Ferguson Trial Continues

The hottest testimony of the day developed as Ferguson's defense lawyer drilled into Erickson's claims that his role was the lesser of two evils. The defense lawyer got into Erickson's face and demanded answers. For hours Ryan Ferguson's defense team hammered Ferguson's former classmate Chuck Erickson. Defense attorney Charlie Rogers challenged what Erickson told Columbia police in video-taped interrogations shown in court.

"He didn't scare me at all. Did you see me back up or flinch one time in that video?" Erickson asked.

On tape, Erickson said he could have made up the whole thing: How he and Ferguson murdered Heitholt. In court, Erickson said his story is true.

"I had to make some presumptions about what I read in the newspaper to help deal with the memories I had. To help piece things together that I couldn't remember and I've explained that over and over." Erickson said.

The prosecution agrees with Erickson, but the defense says he's a liar. They tried to trip him up by asking similar questions two days in a row. Still Erickson contends his old friend Ferguson is just in denial.

"You know what? When I go home, when I go look at myself in the mirror, when I lay down on my bunk, I'm going to know that I did the right thing no matter what happens to him after this. I could care less what happens to him," Erickson says.

Erickson was on the stand more than ten hours over the past two days. The jury could decide Ferguson's fate within days.