Ferguson Trial Turned Over to Defense

It was the fourth day of Ferguson's trial for Heitholt's murder four years ago. T here was some controversy over two witnesses who were at By George Nightclub the night Heitholt was killed. The defense says the prosecution withheld potentially important witnesses. One was a bartender at By George Nightclub, the other was at the club on the night of the murder, Oct. 31, 2001.

Ryan Ferguson's older sister was also at By George Nightclub the night of the murder. She took the stand on Thursday. She says she got under aged Ferguson into the By George Nightclub along with confessed murderer Chuck Erickson the night Kent Heitholt was beaten and strangled.

"We were just getting along, I thought it would be fun to invite him. I thought he would think that would be kind of cool," Kelly Ferguson said.

But Ferguson's sister had a tough time recalling small details. So the prosecution made her read parts of her diary from that Halloween night.

"I wrote: The whole credit card dilemma, he had lost his credit card for a week and I told him he needed to cancel it and call dad as soon as possible," Ferguson said, reading from her diary.

Ferguson's sister says she doesn't think anything happened with her brother that night, b ut the prosecution grilled her about what she didn't know. She admitted she did not know what time her brother left the club.

In other testimony, the prosecutor said two bloody getaway trails show Ferguson killed Heitholt. A forensic scientist for the defense called that evidence useless.

Judge Ellen Roper allowed the former By George Bartender and woman who was at the bar the night of the murder to testify. The judge hopes to wrap up the case tomorrow.