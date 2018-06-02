Ferguson Will Remain in Solitary Confinement

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - Convicted murderer Ryan Ferguson will remain in solitary confinement for the next 60 days. A disciplinary panel at the Jefferson City Correctional Center says Ferguson was found with contraband in his cell last month. Ferguson is serving a 40-year sentence for killing Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt in 2001.