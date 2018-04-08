Ferreira Named NAIA Volleyball Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY - Columbia College setter Paula Ferreira was named the NAIA Volleyball National Player of the Week on Tuesday. Ferreira was selected based on her performance from Sept. 5-11 and was chosen out of a pool of conference player of the week selections among 23 conference/independent/unaffiliated groupings.

Ferreira filled up the stat sheet over the past week as she led the third-ranked Cougars (7-2) to wins in four of their five matches. She totaled 36 kills, 191 assists, 52 digs, eight service aces and had four solo blocks, playing in all 17 sets. Columbia's only loss of the week came when No. 20 Oklahoma Baptist beat the Cougars in four sets on Saturday at the Graceland (Iowa) Invitational. Ferreira dealt 40 assists and recorded 25 digs in the defeat.

The 5-8 junior from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, currently ranks seventh in the NAIA in assists per match with 11.27. Ferreira's 338 assists and 12 service aces are also tops on the team. She is the reigning NAIA Player of the Year after winning the same award last year.

The next Player of the Week announcement will be on September 20.