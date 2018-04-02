Fertilizer Plant Proposition Angers Residents

BOONVILLE- The Boonville city planning and zoning committee approved the plans to add a fertilizer facility onto its current MFA plant.

The plant has been in the works since early summer, but now Boonville officials are confident in the construction. It now goes to the city council for approval on Monday. Some neighboring residents and business owners around the MFA plant are voicing concerns over the proposed facility.

“There’s residential over here and residential on the other side. Yeah, I don’t know why they would do that. It’s dumb,” said Paul Green, a retired cop across the street from the MFA plant.

“When they unload trucks you get a lot of dust, a lot of traffic out here.” Neighbors aren’t happy about the new smells and traffic that could come from the plant. M.L. Cauthon, director of Boonville Public Works, says there shouldn’t be too much more traffic coming from the plant, and neighbors shouldn’t be concerned.

The city and the MFA are currently in talks over possible compensation for the use of the roads, due to the wear and tear, but a decision hasn’t been made. The city council will vote on Monday to confirm the plant’s construction.