Festival Goes On in Clinton

"Although we're remembering the one we lost, we are also really thankful for everything else that happened, that so many were saved and that it wasn't any worse than it was. And they (agreed) as a group, we needed to just go ahead and do all the things that we had planned," explained Cox, executive director.

The festival began on Thursday and ends Sunday night with a fireworks display.

While Clinton residents tried to move on with their celebration, Senator Jim Talent visited the town to survey damage at the Elks Lodge. Monday's collapse injured several people and killed Elks Lodge leader Tony Komer. He was laid to rest yesterday. Investigations into the 100 year-old building's collapse also wrapped up yesterday but results have not been released.