Festus man charged in toddler son's death

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

FESTUS (AP) - A 21-year-old Festus man has been charged with felony child abuse in connection with his 3-month-old son's death.

Cody N. Bunch was charged on January 16 with child abuse resulting in death and remained in the Jefferson County Jail Monday on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

Aiden Bunch died at a St. Louis hospital on January 10 of traumatic brain injury.

Cody Bunch's public defender did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment.