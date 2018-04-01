Festus man faces charges in man's shooting death

By: The Associated Press

DE SOTO (AP) - A 30-year-old man is facing several charges in the shooting death of a man in eastern Missouri.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Thomas Harris of Festus with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Wednesday death of 26-year-old Dion Robinson in De Soto.

Authorities say Robinson went to his girlfriend's house but she had wanted him to leave. When Robinson refused, she called Harris to come help her.

Court documents state Robinson grabbed a cellphone from the woman before Harris shot him.

Harris was in custody Thursday and a cash-only bond of $50,000 has been set for him. It wasn't immediately clear if he has an attorney.