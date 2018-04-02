Festus Residents Told Discolored Water is Safe

FESTUS (AP) - Residents of the St. Louis-area town of Festus are being told the discolored water coming through their faucets is nothing to worry about.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some residents of Festus appeared at a city council meeting on Wednesday to complain about what they called dirty water that they've seen since the Jefferson County Water Authority plant shut down earlier this month for maintenance.

City Administrator Happy Welch says both Festus and Herculaneum had to supplement their water usage by turning on wells. That process changed direction of the water flow and the chemical composition of the water, causing a mild discoloration.

But Welch says the plant will be back in operation by the weekend.