Few Serious Injuries in Mo. at Height of Snowstorm

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The snowstorm that swept across Missouri led to more vehicle crashes than usual on the state's highways, but there were no fatalities at the height of the storm.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday that many motorists appeared to follow advice to stay home or at least drive more cautiously if they did venture out.

The patrol responded to about 40 crashes Sunday as the snowstorm moved across the state. Patrol Capt. Tim Hull says many of those accidents involved vehicles sliding off the road. Few had serious injuries and none were fatal.

The patrol is still encouraging people to avoid traveling unless necessary because of the unusually cold weather and the lingering potential for slick spots on roads.