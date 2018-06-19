Few Sex Assault Cases Handled at MU Last Year

COLUMBIA - An MU crisis center received nearly 100 reports of campus sex assaults last year, but only two students were punished for such offenses in 2012, according to an investigation by the Columbia Missourian.

The Missourian reports that one student on the flagship campus was expelled for a sex offense, with another suspended.

The campus police department received 14 reports of sex offenses in 2012, while the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center tallied 92.

School officials say many victims who seek counseling and support choose not to file complaints with the Office of Student Conduct or university police. The RSVP center and MU police statistics include offenses committed by nonstudents, though the school declined to provide a statistical breakdown of offenders.