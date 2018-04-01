Few Voters Getting New ID Cards

"If just one person shows up and thinks that they can vote and they don't have what they need, then that's not a good thing on election day," said Carnahan's spokeswoman Stacie Temple.

That's why Carnahan is sending mailers and using other mass media to try to tell voters they must show a driver's license, nondriver's license, U.S. passport, or military ID at the polls.

However, only about 1,800 people have obtained a nondriver's license so far. That's less than 1% of registered voters, so many others might have to cast provisional ballots.

"The right to vote is so important," Temple explained. "It's the cornerstone of our Democracy."

That's why Stonner's glad she has her new ID.

"It gives me an identity. It has my picture on it, so I have that wherever I go," she added. "And, if I have to have identification, that's it."