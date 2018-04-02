Fewer Bad Checks is Bad News for Budgets
FULTON - When funding cuts from the state made it more difficult to finance the prosecutor's office, Prosecuting Attorney Bob Sterner, along with attorneys around the state, turned to the service fees from hot checks to supplement his budget. Almost 20 years later, that well is almost dry. Sterner says the well is dry because of the decline in the use of checks in general.
For every check under $100, the fee is $25; for every check from $100 to $250, the fee is $50, and for every check greater than $250 the fee is 10% of the face value up to $75. This has allowed Callaway's prosecutor to buy things such as new computers, as well as supplement salaries. Sterner says that while the market is good, using the fees was a good idea for small expenses, but when it turned poor he needed it for other things.
"It's not such a good idea to use them for recurring expenses," he said. "It's a better idea to use them for one expense. Only when I saw us not being able to keep with with the market for salaries did I start to use them to supplement salaries."
According to the county auditor, the amount of money coming into the office from the fees is less than half of what is used to be due to more people using debit cards than checks when they shop. Unless this changes, Sterner and his office will have to find another way to fully fund prosecutions.
For every check under $100, the fee is $25; for every check from $100 to $250, the fee is $50, and for every check greater than $250 the fee is 10% of the face value up to $75. This has allowed Callaway's prosecutor to buy things such as new computers, as well as supplement salaries. Sterner says that while the market is good, using the fees was a good idea for small expenses, but when it turned poor he needed it for other things.
"It's not such a good idea to use them for recurring expenses," he said. "It's a better idea to use them for one expense. Only when I saw us not being able to keep with with the market for salaries did I start to use them to supplement salaries."
According to the county auditor, the amount of money coming into the office from the fees is less than half of what is used to be due to more people using debit cards than checks when they shop. Unless this changes, Sterner and his office will have to find another way to fully fund prosecutions.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aEarly Today
2:00aPaid Program
2:30aPaid Program
3:00aPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pThe Voice
9:01pGood Girls
7:00pDC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00pPenn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pSeinfeld