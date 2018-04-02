Fewer Fatal Accidents Occur over Holiday

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday fewer fatal accidents took place on Missouri roads over the Independence Day holiday this year.

There were three car accident deaths this year compared to the eight deaths that occurred during the holiday last year. The locations of the fatal accidents this year occurred in Crawford, St. Charles, and Greene counties.

Columbia Police Traffic Officer Curtis Perkins said the lower number of deaths due to motor accidents is most likely connected to the day on which the Fourth of July fell.

"Last year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol counted the deaths in a 78-hour period since the holiday landed on a weekend. This year, the count of deaths were in only a 36-hour period."

But that doesn't mean that it has been less work for the Columbia Police Department.

"Since the holiday did land in the middle of the week this year, we not only had to have extra officers for the Fourth of July, but we also have to have extra officers for the weekend before and the weekend after for the folks who decided to move their Independence Day celebration." said Perkins.

Perkins said that the City of Columbia can expect at least one more checkpoint before the end of Sunday this week.