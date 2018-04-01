Fewer nursing home patients are hospitalized with MU program

3 months 2 weeks 5 days ago Monday, December 11 2017 Dec 11, 2017 Monday, December 11, 2017 2:24:00 PM CST December 11, 2017 in News
By: Jasmine Ramirez, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - One MU Nursing School program has reduced the number of nursing home patients from hospitalization by nearly 50 percent.

The Missouri Quality Initiative for Nursing Homes (MOQI) applies to advanced care, new technology and places Advanced Practice Registered Nurses in nursing homes.

Curators Professor of the Sinclair School of Nursing Marilyn Rantz said the program is very effective.

"The types of things people go to the hospital with, they can be done very timely within the nursing home," Rantz said. "And with the training from the APRN the staff gets better."

For example, urinary tract infections are very common for people living in nursing homes, but if the infection is not detected early it can create more serious problems, said Nursing Professor Greg Alexander.

APRNs help guide and mentor nursing home staff to provide better treatment.

"They help build a community of caregivers that are confident in the care they are giving and are able to be a support person," Alexander said.

The program provides people better treatment inside the nursing home. Rantz said this is important because transferring a patient to the hospital is stressful and cause cause them confusion.

Alexander said avoiding hospitalization saves Medicaid and Medicare up to $54 million a year. 

Sixteen nursing homes in Missouri use the program but Rantz hopes this will expand statewide or even nationwide. 

In the future they look to reimburse nursing homes that use the program.

Alexander hopes the compensation is used to improve and enhance care through, "increase staffing, maybe hire their own APRN someday, invest in technology and programs." 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
19 minutes ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7pm 29°
8pm 28°
9pm 29°
10pm 28°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:00p
Little Big Shots
7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
6:00p
Saving Hope
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy