Fewer Precious Moments

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CARTHAGE (AP) - A lack of tourists is forcing Precious Moments Inspiration Park in Carthage to close some attractions and lay off dozens of full-time and part-time workers. Precious Moments makes a popular line of collectible figurines. But company head Dan Huwel says the park is proving less popular with the motor-coach tours that deliver the highest-spending tourists. While total park attendance is down only one percent so far this year, Huwel says motor coach traffic is off by 21 percent. So the park plans to close the wedding island, the RV park and Super Sam's restaurant. Eleven full-time workers will lose their jobs, as will 29 part-time workers. Huwel added that the company will likely sell some of the land surrounding the park in the near future.