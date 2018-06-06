FFA Holds Ham Auction

JEFFERSON CITY - The Future Farmers of America of Missouri auctioned off Blue-Ribbon hams Friday.

Each of the 73 hams sold for prices between $200 and $500.

A portion of the profits went to the Jefferson City Jaycees, and the remainder went to the FFA members themselves.



"We do Adopt-a-Highway. We do extreme team, which is a team we all contribute to keeping our rivers and streams clean. And we also do agriland at the fair to inform the youth about FFA and agriculture," said FFA member Brandon Williams.

The FFA of Missouri raised almost $19,000.