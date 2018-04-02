Fiddle Time

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Friday, January 05 2007 Jan 5, 2007 Friday, January 05, 2007 8:28:53 PM CST January 05, 2007 in News
Two men from different continents. One's a wood-cutter, one's a fiddle maker... Both are inspired by music. And their combined efforts have converged on some major motion pictures. In today's coverage from callaway, You'll hear the stories of two men whose paths have crossed thanks to some trees and a little bluegrass."welcome to old standard wood.""i was ready to build some fiddles. So, i went out and got some wood, cut it, and seasoned it and had it all ready to go to make some fiddles. So, some guys showed up and they bought it all. And i thought, that's okay i'll sell it to them... I can always get some more. I never have built a fiddle," said ? "these are red spruce or also called adirondack spruce," said ?"this little pile of logs here - oh, maybe fifteen logs. I probably had to go through 4 or 5,000 trees just to find these," said ?"years ago, all the old instruments that are so valuable now, they used the spruce for their sound boards. So, over a decade now, we've been learning how to take these things apart and get musical instrument wood out of them," said ?" if you use the spruce its more resonantm," said? "boy, that's got a real ring to it.""there's a lot of individuals that come to us once or twice a year and they're building one instrument. But, then there's a lot of companies building thousands," said ?"they just look at it and go...Ohh... I gotta have that," said ?(Do the instruments say old standard wood on them anywhere?) no, we're a well-kept secret. And, there's a lot of them that don't want to tell anyone else about us because they don't want somebody else buying their wood," said ?"bass fiddles, cellos, arch-top guitars. Here's some bass fiddle wood back here," said ? "there's a couple of mandolins. That's a couple of mandolins right there," said ?"the construction is also the same as a violin. They're carved from solid blocks of spruce and maple," said ?"i build mandolins in australia, then bring them over here to varnish them and distribute them to all of my american customers, Said ?"i've bought a lot of wood from john in the past. And, he ships it over to australia in surface-ocean freight... A big crate on a slow boat to australia where i build the instruments," said" i found i was always studying the instruments i played and how they performed, and why they performed the way they did. So, it wasn't long before i was carving up my first rough crude instruments. And once i started to do that, i never turned back. I knew that that's what i wanted to do," said ?"and, i've only got these two hands so you just get back ordered, and back ordered. And, you can never really catch up," said ?"i'm back ordered now over 100-120 instruments all the time which represents 6 to 8 years of full-time work," said ?"mike compton who played all the mandolin. He was the mandolin player for the soggy bottom boys in "oh, brother..." he's always played my instruments for the last 25 years; he was actually my first customer in the usa," said ?"it was mike compton again that played on all of those recordings. And, he played in the 'down from the mountain' tour that followed the release of the soundtrack and the movie," said ?"the main thing that's driving me now is the sound of those great old instruments, in particular. And, trying to reproduce them, and develop my own sound from the roots that have been laid down for so long," said ?"...That's kind of what it sounds like." In case you were interested in one of stephen's mandolins, you might have to wait. He's stopped taking orders in an effort to catch up.

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 25°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 25°
3am 26°
4am 26°
5am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:00a
Meet the Press
2:00a
Paid Program
2:30a
Paid Program
1:00a
Family Guy
1:30a
Paid Program
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld