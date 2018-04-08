Field of Big Splashes

Jeff Wolfert isn't the only #99 on the Missouri roster, but it's tough to confuse him with a 300 pound defensive lineman.

"That was the number they had left. Last year I was wearing Lorenzo Williams backup jersey, it was a 4XL," he said.

Wolfert is fitting into his jersey now just like he's fitting into the football team, but that wasn't always the case for the former junior Olympic diver.

"I do a 2 and half somersault pike with one twist," Wolfert explained.

The skills earned him a scholarship to the Missouri diving team.

"I got 4th on 1 meter, 5th on 3 meter, and 6th on 10 meter platform at Big 12 Championships," he added.

It's a long leap to believe he's kicking in college without much of a high school resume. His senior year ended right when it started.

"The first game I was a starter. I broke my hip. So, I never really got to see if I was any good at it or not," he said. "I felt like I was and I didn't want that to be the only game I ever played in."

But now Wolfert chases a new dream. Despite the diving success he gave football a try. In his first attempt to walk on he missed, but tried again.

"He said I could walk on in the fall. He didn't want to take me away from diving, but I told him that I'd transfer and try football somewhere else if they didn't want me to play football. So, they thought I was serious and said ok," Wolfert explained.

Quarterback Chase Daniel said, "As a walk on, as a walk on kicker when we already have a kicker. That has my respect. I have the utmost respect for him for doing that. He's succeeded and he just needs to keep getting better."

The red shirt freshman says the skills he learned diving translate onto the football field.

Wolfert explained, "In both scenarios you have to focus out everything and break it down to the mechanics and all the fundamentals."

"I think he's done a great job of handling the pressure, handling the press and handling everything that's come his way," Daniel added.

Wolfert says he's done diving for Mizzou, but he still puts on a show when he's at the pool.

One thing the Tigers don't need worry about, Wolfert's nerves, he's jumped off a 75 foot bridge at Lake of the Ozarks.

For the season Wolfert is five of seven on field goal attempts and perfect on extra points.