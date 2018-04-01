Fighting For Foster Families

Research is giving way to a new list of goals for the future of foster children in Missouri, like Cameron, who was adopted nearly a year and a half ago. Before that, Lutheran Family and Children's Services paired Cameron with foster parents.

"The care that children get in foster care is really making the difference for a solid background for that... it's like the foundation for a child's future," said Christine White of the Lutheran Family and Children's Services.

LFCS takes children whose biological parents hand them over voluntarily, but most foster children aren't like this. Sometimes people like Bill Foster of the Task Force for Children's Justice, have to get involved.

"if neither parent is able to care for that child, or those children, we have no choice but to remove those children from that home," he said.

The Children's Justice Task Force is trying to make it easier for these children by getting national certification for all social workers, making court hearings more timely, increasing standards for background checks on foster parents, and cracking down on drug use.

"We know that 80% now, of the court cases on child neglect and abuse, is all about drug abuse," said Foster.

The cases of drug abuse is something the task force wants to remove from the lives of all Missouri children and provide them with safe and healthy homes the agency is confident it can provide.

"We could not be the great service to the community that we are without our foster parents," White said.

Besides drug abuse, the task force says its biggest focus will be getting all Missouri social workers nationally certified. It says this will ensure that social workers all over the state will be consistent in following policies and procedures.