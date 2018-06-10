Filibuster Nearly Ends

Senate leaders are nearing a compromise which would end the current filibuster on the bill.

If the bill passes players could loss as much as they want but the bill would also establish the Smart Start scholarship program. Casinos would be taxed with a percentage of the proceeds going to fund the scholarships.

To keep the stalled bill moving, the two sides adopted a compromise, increasing the proposed tax on casinos from 2 to 4.25%. Senator Shields who is sponsoring the bill says the loss limit law is useless.

"My point is if the loss limit had an effect on problem gaming then you could probably make an argument for keeping it, but it's just none of the data shows it has any effect," said Sen. Shields.

Those opposed to the bill argued casinos deserved a say in the process. Two weeks ago those for and against the bill debated until 4 A.M.