Filing for Mo. Office Ended

COLUMBIA - Tuesday, March 27 is the last day to register to run for state office in Missouri.

The candidate filing deadline for the August primary ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. The candidate filing for the August primary has been ongoing for thirty days.

Her office said 596 candidates filed in for office, despite the confusion about the district boundaries after the change in the census numbers.

"This has been an unusual year," Carnahan said. "But despite that uncertainty, candidates seem to have figured it out and come in to file, and that has been encouraging."

Carnahan also said the number of people running for office has been the same in 2004 and 2008.

All the names of the candidates has been posted on the Missouri State Government's website. The primary election will be in August 7 and the general election will be in November 6.