Final day for voters to cast their absentee ballot

JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri voters who expect to be out of town on Election Day have until 5 p.m. on Monday to apply for an absentee ballot.

Voters can request ballots at their local clerks' offices. They can fill it out and submit it at the same time.

The Cole County Clerk's Office has received over 1,200 absentee ballots but they expect to have over 1,500 by the end of Monday.

Cole County Clerk, Marvin Register said residents should cast their votes on Monday if they are not sure they will make it to the polls on Tuesday.

"We'd like to see everybody at the polls because there are a lot of important issues out there, there are some great candidates races and there is a lot on the constitutional amendments that need to be looked out," Register said.

Missouri allows voters to cast absentee ballots only if they meet one of the following requirements:

Absence on Election Day due to scheduling conflict like business trips.

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability.

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place;

Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained.

The Boone County and Cole County Clerk's Offices will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m