Final Sentence in US Fidelis Case

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - Less than a week after getting an eight-year sentence on federal charges, the co-founder and former president of a defunct St. Louis-area auto service contract seller has received the same sentence on state charges of stealing and fraud.

Darain Atkinson was sentenced Monday in St. Charles. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently.

The other co-founder, Darain Atkinson's brother, Cory, was sentenced to four years in prison on the state charges last week, and was previously sentenced to just under four years on federal charges. Those sentences also will run concurrently.

US Fidelis was based in Wentzville, Mo., before it collapsed amid fraud accusations in 2009. Prosecutors say the company misled customers. They say the brothers used company funds to live lavish lifestyles.