Finalists Chosen for Columbia Deputy Chief Position

Three finalists are being chosen from for the vacant Columbia Deputy Chief of Police position.

Chief Burton has chosen finalists, Lieutenant Shelley Jones, Captain Dianne Benhard and Sergeant Jill Schlude for the Deputy Chief position.

The position has been vacant since June 2012 when Steve Monticelli retired to take the Chief of Police position in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

In a press release, Chief Burton said, "After a nationwide search I am pleased to be able to confirm to the public my strong belied in the talent we have within our department. These candidates should feel very proud to have made it to this point."

Finalists will individually meet with Chief Burton and City Manager Mike Matthes in the next phase of the process. The meeting will discuss the future direction of the department and how the candidate feels about that direction.

Chief Burton hopes to have a final decision within the next couple of weeks.