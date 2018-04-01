Finalists Chosen in Presidental Search

COLUMBIA (AP) -- The search for the next University of Missouri president may be nearing an end. University curators yesterday met behind closed doors to narrow the group of prospects to a few finalists. Those candidates will head for St. Louis next week to answer questions from a 19-member advisory panel of professors, students and alumni from the system's four campuses. The top candidate will replace former president Elson Floyd, who left in April for a similar job at Washington State University. Curators haven't said who the candidates are but say they hope to name the successor over the summer. Columbia resident and former Northeastern Illinois university president Gordon Lamb is temporarily in charge of the university system.