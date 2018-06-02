Financial Fix-Up In Fulton

City officials say they are already correcting the problems, and that the audit will ultimately help the city to better keep tabs on its finances.

"I think when anyone hears the word 'audit', they assume financial discrepancies," says Fulton city administrator William Johnson. "When the state auditors came in to review the court records, I don't believe they found any financial discrepancies. What they mainly found were procedural items."

The Auditor's office recommended that Fulton do a better job of endorsing all checks and money orders, and making sure deposits are made on a timely basis.

"Our problem with the city of Fulton was they had basic cash controls that needed to be improved," said Ken Kuster, the state's director of audits.

Johnson said the difference between a city audit and a state audit is that while the state looks at procedures, the city looks at finances.

While the Auditor's offense found minor discrepancies, Kuster says that there is no need for concern.

"I expect that over the next few months that they will follow through on all our recommendations," says Kuster. "I think between the new software and the new court clerk, the city of Fulton's gonna be just fine."

The state will audit the city of Fulton again in six months.