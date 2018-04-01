Finding A Treasure

Instead they showed up to the Tiger Treasures Rummage Sale to look through items left by students who are leaving the dorm life.

"Almost everything is super cheap," said volunteer Jessica Dawson, "You know, two t-shirts for 50 cents. You can't beat that."

Better yet, all proceeds from rummage sale go to charity.

"Every last dime we make today goes to a charitable cause- The Salvation Army," continued Dawson. "You know, every last dime goes back to the community, and I can tell a lot of people are appreciative of that."

Steve Burdic organized the event after annual rummage sales at Notre Dame and Penn State, and was ecstatic at the success.

"Gee, I wish I could've been at the gate counting people, but we had people lined up clear into the parking lot for the early bird sale," Steve said, "They had to pay five dollars admission to get in, and they just about cleaned us out. And I see lots more people streaming in."

The fact that some of the tables were cleared in only twenty minutes, leaving Steve happy knowing that there may not even be enough to finish out the day.

"Well, that's the idea!" he said simply, "That is the idea."