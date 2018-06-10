Finding Family Trees Online

"It's a feeling of great satisfaction and delight," said geneologist Laura Pace-Crane.

Laura has been a genealogist for as long as she can remember.

"I remember rushing home to my dad and telling him that I had found his great, great grandfather," Pace said.

Dictionary.com defines genealogy as the study of family ancestries and histories. To members of the Genealogical Society of Central Missouri, however, it's much more.

"I remember to the day when I got involved in genealogy. I was at a funeral for my father's half brother, and the family was sitting around telling stories, and for some reason I was more interested than at other times before," said David Sapp, genealogist.

Sapp uses Personal Ancestry Finder to organize his genealogy. It's one of the many different genealogy web sites and software available. You don't need to empty your pocket books or lose all of your personal time to get started. Free help is available in mid-Missouri.

"We hand you an ancestor chart, and that's your working puzzle," said Crane.

Whether you want to learn about your family, extend your family tree, or just find out if your dad was telling the truth, there is help available in person and on the web.

The Genealogical Society of Central Missouri meets once a month. You don't have to be an expert to search the history of your family.