Finding the Dream House

Hoping to grab potential home buyers, Kathy Miller can't say enough good things about her neighborhood.

"We actually got really lucky in this neighborhood cause everyone's real nice and helpful," she said.

To help you really know about any neighbors, check out a first-of-its-kind website called Rottenneighbor.com. Just type in the zip-code and see what people are saying about the folks next door. But who is really behind your neighbor's door? The Family Watchdog site can show you.

"A person's going to want to know as much information as they can, for instance if there's a sex offender in the neighborhood and doing research before they move in is better," said real estate agent Mark Sieber.

The Family Watchdog site tracks where registered sex offenders live. By typing in a street name, a map marks if any offenders live in the area. Also, names, pictures, and crimes committed pop up by clicking on exact addresses.

Another handy tool comes from Zillow.com. The site gives an estimated market value of any home, along with a chart that allows you to see the market value change from the past ten years. Zillow.com also gives other information such as square footage, age of the home, sale history, and tax information.

If you already found your dream neighborhood, type in the address and search all homes for sale in the area. The web's new technology is a great tool for home sellers or buyers, but real estate agents warn to double check all the information.

"Do your homework and then get the most current information from your real estate agent," Sieber said.

The National Association of Realtors says 82 percent of home buyers use the web to find their dream home.